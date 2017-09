BOYS AND GIRLS HOME ANNOUNCES INDIAN HILLS PROJECT

SIOUX CITY’S BOYS AND GIRLS HOME AND FAMILY SERVICES HAS ANNOUNCED A SIX MILLION DOLLAR CAMPAIGN TO MOVE THE FACILITY TO THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE.

ART SILVA, PRESIDENT AND C-E-O OF THE AGENCY, SAYS THE BOYS AND GIRLS HOME WILL TAKE OVER AND RENOVATE THE INDIAN HILLS SHOPPING CENTER IN A THREE PHASE PROJECT:

OVER THREE MILLION DOLLARS TOWARDS THE GOAL HAS BEEN RAISED.

STEVE STOUFFER, PRESIDENT OF TYSON FRESH MEATS, PRESENTED CAMPAIGN CHAIR SKIP PERLEY WITH A $350-THOUSAND DOLLAR CHECK.

STOUFFER SERVES ON THE BOYS AND GIRLS HOME BOARD AND SAYS IT’S IMPORTANT FOR TYSON TO GIVE BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:

ANOTHER PART OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT WAS THE NAMING OF THE PROJECT AS THE GINNY PETERSON BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CAMPUS.

PETERSON HAS SUPPORTED THE AGENCY’S CHILDREN FOR 50 YEARS:

SILVA PLANS MANY MORE IMPROVEMENTS TO THE PROPERTY FOR THE NEW BOYS AND GIRLS HOME CAMPUS:

AROUND 30 CHILDREN A MONTH ARE SERVED BY THE BOYS AND GIRLS HOME.

SILVA HOPES TO HAVE THE PROJECT COMPLETED BY 2021.

BOYS AND GIRLS HOME HAS ALSO OPENED A THRIFT STORE CALLED “STUFF” AT THE SHOPPING CENTER ON INDIAN HILLS DRIVE, AND HELD A RIBBON CUTTING FOR IT THURSDAY.