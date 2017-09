VICTIM & SUSPECT IDENTIFIED IN SOUTH SIOUX FATAL SHOOTING

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE MAN AND WOMAN INVOLVED IN A FATAL SHOOTING WEDNESDAY MORNING OUTSIDE OF THE CITY’S LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER.

33 YEAR OLD MEI HUANG OF SOUTH SIOUX DIED FROM INJURIES AFTER SHE WAS SHOT WHILE WALKING UP TO THE POLICE DEPARTMENT ENTRANCE.

SOUTH SIOUX POLICE CHIEF ED MAHON SAYS THE SHOOTING OCCURRED IN THE PARKING LOT OF THE L-E-C:

OC……..IN THAT AREA. :22

THE MALE SUSPECT IS 41 YEAR OLD BEISHENG CHEN, THE HUSBAND OF THE VICTIM.

CHEN HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER, USE OF A FIREARM TO COMMIT A FELONY AND FIRST DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT.

CHEN IS BEING HELD IN THE DAKOTA COUNTY JAIL AWAITING ARRAIGNMENT.