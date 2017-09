NEW RESTAURANT TO OPEN IN FORMER GREEN GABLES

A NEW RESTAURANT WILL SOON BE OPENING IN THE OLD GREEN GABLES LOCATION.

SIGNS HAVE BEEN POSTED ON THE BUILDING AT 18TH AND PIERCE ANNOUNCING THE CAMPESTRE MEXICAN RESTAURANT.

THE BUILDING MOST RECENTLY WAS HOME TO A BAR-B-Q RESTAURANT THAT CLOSED EARLIER IN THE YEAR.

THE NEW RESTAURANT OWNERS ARE REMODELING THE INTERIOR AND HAVE NOT ANNOUNCED A SPECIFIC OPENING DATE .