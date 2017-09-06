IOWA JOINS 15 STATES IN LAWSUIT VS TRUMP’S END OF DACA

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has joined 15 state attorneys general in a federal lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s order to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program which protects those brought into the United States illegally as children.

Miller says “DACA has protected nearly 2,800 young people in Iowa, who arrived illegally as children, but grew up following the rules, and are very much a part of our fabric”.

The lawsuit alleges the Trump administration’s action to dismantle DACA violates their due process, denies them equal protection under the constitution, and causes ‘immediate harm’ to those whom DACA is intended to protect.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, asks the court to declare the president’s DACA memo unconstitutional and unlawful, and prevent the administration from enforcing it.