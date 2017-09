THREE INJURED IN DAKOTA CITY SCHOOL BUS CRASH (UPDATE)

UPDATED 10:21 PM 9/6/17

DAKOTA COUNTY AUTHORITIES SAY THREE PEOPLE WERE HOSPITALIZED AFTER A SCHOOL BUS COLLIDED WITH A MINI-VAN IN DAKOTA COUNTY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

THE COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AT 3:45 P.M AT THE INTERSECTION OF 11TH AND CEDAR STREETS NEAR THE CEMETERY IN DAKOTA CITY.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE SCHOOL BUS FAILED TO YIELD TO THE ONCOMING MINI-VAN.

THE SCHOOL BUS, DRIVEN BY 65 YEAR OLD RHONDA ROSS OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY, HAD 42 PEOPLE ON BOARD AND A JUVENILE GIRL WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A MINOR INJURY.

THE MINI-VAN, DRIVEN BY 37 YEAR OLD GINGER ARMSTRONG, ALSO OF SOUTH SIOUX; HAD FIVE PEOPLE INSIDE.

TWO OF THE PASSENGERS WERE HOSPITALIZED WITH INJURIES.

ROSS WAS ISSUED A TRAFFIC CITATION FOR FAILURE TO YIELD THE RIGHT OF WAY.

