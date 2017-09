AUTHORITIES SAY FATAL SHOOTING SHOWS NEED FOR COURT WEAPONS BAN

THE VICTIM IN WEDNESDAY’S FATAL SHOOTING AT THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER OCCURRED AS THE WOMAN WAS ATTEMPTING TO WALK INTO THE BUILDING.

IT’S NOT KNOWN IF THE SHOOTING SUSPECT HAD A CONCEAL CARRY PERMIT, BUT SOME AUTHORITIES, SUCH AS MAJOR TODD WIECK OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, SAY IT SHOWS WHY WEAPONS SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO BE BROUGHT INTO PUBLIC FACILITIES LIKE A COURTHOUSE:

OC…….ANYPLACE ELSE. ;17

WIECK ADDS THAT A PERSON CARRYING A WEAPON INTO A COURT HEARING OF ANY TYPE ADDS TO THE DANGER OF WHAT CAN BE AN EMOTIONAL SITUATION:

OC………..OVER SOMETHING. :19

MAJOR WIECK SAYS THE EFFORT TO STEP UP SECURITY AT WOODBURY COUNTY’S FACILITIES IS CONTINUING:

OC………..INSIDE THESE BUILDINGS. ;21

JUDGE DUANE HOFFMEYER ISSUED A DECISION IN AUGUST BANNING ALL WEAPONS FROM THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE, THE LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AND THE SECOND FLOOR OF THE TROSPER HOYT BUILDING WHERE JUVENILE COURT HEARINGS TAKE PLACE.