13 VOTING LOCATIONS FOR CITY SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION

ABSENTEE VOTING IS CONTINUING LEADING UP TO NEXT TUESDAY’S SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION.

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SAYS THERE’S BEEN A STEADY EARLY TURNOUT SO FAR:

OC……..BIT OF AN INCREASE. :19

MONDAY IS THE LAST DAY YOU MAY VOTE ABSENTEE AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE.

GILL SAYS THERE’S ALSO A DEADLINE TO MAIL YOUR BALLOT IN:

OC……ON ELECTION DAY. :15

GILL SAYS THE SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION WILL USE VOTE CENTERS NEXT TUESDAY:

OC………ON ELECTION DAY. :14

THE 13 VOTING LOCATIONS INCLUDE

AUGUSTANA LUTHERAN CHURCH, 600 COURT STREET

CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4400 CENTRAL ST.

CENTRAL BAPTIST CHURCH, 4001 INDIAN HILLS DRIVE

CROSS POINTE CHURCH, 2300 W.19TH ST.

FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3101 HAMILTON BLVD

FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH, 4600 HAMILTON BLVD

MORNINGSIDE BRANCH PUBLIC LIBRARY, 4005 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE

MORNINGSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 SOUTH MARTHA ST.

PEACE REFORMED CHURCH, 4100 OUTER DRIVE NORTH

REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3204 SOUTH LAKEPORT

RIVERSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH 1817 RIVERSIDE BVLD.

ST. JAMES UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2032 SOUTH CYPRESS

TRIMBLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1424 27TH ST.