SIOUXLAND CARES TO CELEBRATE 30TH ANNIVERSARY

Siouxland Cares has been helping children stay alcohol and drug free in the metro area for three decades.

Linda Phillips, the agency’s Executive Director, has something special planned for this weekend to celebrate their 30th anniversary:

Phillips says there will be plenty of other activities for those who attend:

Sioux City Police, the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department, Bishop Heelan High School and the City Council will each provide teams for Whiffle Ball.

There will also be a game between Miracle League participants and the Mayor’s Youth Commission.

The 30th Anniversary Celebration takes place this Sunday, September 10th at the Miracle Field in Riverside Park from Noon – 3 p.m.

If it rains, the games will be moved indoors to Bishop Heelan High School.