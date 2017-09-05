SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATES MEET IN TUESDAY NIGHT FORUM

The five candidates running for three open seats on the Sioux City School Board will appear at a candidates forum tonight at City Hall.

Incumbent Perla Alarcon-Flory and candidates Shaun Broyhill, Ron Colling, Miyuki Nelson and Jeremy Saint will answer questions from a panel with members from the League of Women Voters, the Mayors Youth Commission and the Sioux City Press Club.

Candidates will also take questions submitted by the general public who attend the discussion in the second half of the event.

The forum begins at 7:00p.m. in the 5th floor city council chambers in city hall.