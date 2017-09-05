REYNOLDS SAYS IMMIGRATION FOCUS SHOULD BE ON CRIMINALS, NOT DREAMERS

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she supports the Trump Administration’s decision to end protections for young adults brought into the country illegally by their parents when they were children.

Reynolds says after years of stalemate, it’s now up to congress to establish a policy for this group, although Reynolds is not endorsing any specific plan pending in congress.

According to some estimates, about six-thousand young adults living in Iowa have registered with the federal government through President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Reynolds says securing the border must be “first and foremost” in whatever immigration policy is drafted, and says the focus should be on criminals:

Reynolds made her comments at her weekly news conference.

