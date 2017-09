The Siouxland Red Cross will hold a community information session tonight for people interested in training to become a disaster volunteer.

Many people have come forward recently asking how they can help with the relief effort in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The recovery effort in Texas could last several months.

Those interested should go to the Siouxland Red Cross at 4200 War Eagle Drive this evening.

A meal will be served starting at 5:30p.pm with the session running from 6-8pm.