POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTOUT ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE

Sioux City Police are investigating an exchange of gunfire between two groups of people Monday evening on the city’s westside.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West Street just before 6:30p.m.

Investigators say two people showed up at a Sioux City hospital with gunshot wounds.

A nearby house was struck by the gunfire, but nobody inside was injured.

Police were gathering evidence and conducting interviews Monday night.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Crimestoppers Hotline at 258-TIPS.