Home Local News WHITSON TO RETURN FROM SPACE STATION

WHITSON TO RETURN FROM SPACE STATION

By
Woody Gottburg
-
2
0
SHARE
Expedition 48-49 backup crew member Peggy Whitson of NASA poses for a photograph as the Soyuz MS-01 spacecraft is rolled out by train to the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Monday, July 4, 2016. NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, and astronaut Takuya Onishi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan the morning of July 7, Kazakh time (July 6 Eastern time.) All three will spend approximately four months on the orbital complex, returning to Earth in October. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

The world’s most experienced spacewoman returns to Earth this weekend with records galore.

NASA astronaut and Iowa native Peggy Whitson will check out of the International Space Station on Saturday and head home after 9 1/2 months.

Counting all her flights, she will have logged 665 days in space by the time she lands in Kazakhstan with another U.S. astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut.

Her streak is unmatched by any other American.

During her third and latest mission, the 57-year-old biochemist became the oldest woman in space.

She also performed her 10th spacewalk, more than any other woman.

Her return home to storm-ravaged Houston, Texas includes a detour to Germany.

Whitson says she’s craving pizza – and flush toilets.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR