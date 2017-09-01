IOWA TROOPERS ENFORCE NO TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

The Iowa State Patrol has responded to a new texting-while-driving state law by issuing 230 tickets in the past two months, far more than troopers issued all last year.

Troopers issued less than 175 tickets for texting in 2016.

The new law took effect July 1st and lets officers issue citations if they observe a motorist texting while driving.

The previous law only allowed motorists to be ticketed for texting if they also committed another traffic offense.

Major Randy Kunert heads the state patrol’s field operations and says officers are using unmarked vehicles and plain-clothed troopers to catch motorists.

The fine for texting while driving is $30, but court costs bring the total cost to about $100.

