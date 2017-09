ARTSPLASH MOVES INTO RIVERSIDE PARK

RIVERSIDE PARK IS BEING TRANSFORMED INTO AN ART COLONY AS DOZENS OF ARTISTS AND VENDORS BEGAN SETTING UP BOOTHS AND TENTS FOR THE ANNUAL ARTSPLASH FESTIVAL FRIDAY.

ERIN WEBBER-DREESZEN OF THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER SAYS THERE’S A LOT OF ACTIVITY TO PREPARE THE PARK:

OC…….WE GET TO MEET. ;14

A TWO DAY WRISTBAND IS ONLY FIVE DOLLARS WHICH LET’S YOU ENJOY THE ARTISTS, THEIR WORKS, AND PLENTY OF MUSICAL ENTERTAINMENT AND KID’S ACTIVITIES:

OC…OF FAMILY FUN. ;10

SHE SAYS THERE’S ALSO STILL TIME TO VOLUNTEER TO HELP WITH ARTSPLASH ON SATURDAY AND SUNDAY:

OC……..SO WELL. :24

YOU CAN SIGN UP ONLINE ON THE ART CENTER WEBSITE OR WALK UP THIS WEEKEND TO VOLUNTEER.