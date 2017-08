YOUNG RETIRES AS CITY POLICE CHIEF

SIOUX CITY POLICE CHIEF DOUG YOUNG SPENT HIS FINAL DAY ON THE JOB THURSDAY.

THE CHIEF IS RETIRING FROM THE FORCE AFTER 37 YEARS IN LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT.

YOUNG SAYS HE’S BEEN PREPARING FOR THIS DAY FOR SOME TIME NOW:

YOUNG WAS PROMOTED FROM CAPTAIN TO POLICE CHIEF WHEN HE TOOK OVER THE DEPARTMENT FROM JOE FRISBIE BACK IN 2009.

HE HAS BEEN WITH THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SINCE 1980;

YOUNG IS A SPORTS FAN AND PLANS ON ATTENDING MORE GAMES AS WELL AS SPENDING TIME TRAVELING AND SEEING FAMILY MEMBERS:

THE NEW CITY POLICE CHIEF IS FORMER CAPTAIN REX MUELLER, WHO WAS PROMOTED BY THE CITY TO SUCCEED YOUNG EARLIER THIS MONTH.