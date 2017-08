SIOUX CITY TEEN CHARGED IN MORNINGSIDE SHOOTING

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING IN MORNINGSIDE EARLY THURSDAY THAT SENT A TEENAGER TO THE HOSPITAL.

POLICE RESPONDED TO 2120 SOUTH LEMON JUST BEFORE 2AM FOR A REPORT OF JUVENILES WITH GUNS.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THREE TEENAGERS WERE ARGUING WHEN ONE DISPLAYED A GUN.

A SECOND TEEN, 17 YEAR OLD ELIJA PERALES OF SIOUX CITY, THEN ALLEGEDLY GRABBED THE WEAPON AND SHOT THE THIRD TEEN IN THE KNEE.

PERALES WAS JAILED ON A CHARGE OF WILLFUL INJURY.

THE NAMES OF THE OTHERS INVOLVED HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED AND THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.