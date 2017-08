SCHOOL DISTRICT PURCHASES PROPERTY FOR HUNT SCHOOL REBUILD

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD MET IN SPECIAL SESSION THURSDAY MORNING TO VOTE ON ACQUIRING PROPERTY NEEDED FOR THE HUNT SCHOOL REPLACEMENT PROJECT.

THE BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED THE PURCHASE OF A RED TAGGED HOME AT 1916 NEBRASKA STREET FOR $140-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

SCHOOL DISTRICT OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE DIRECTOR BRIAN FAHRENDHOLZ SAYS IT’S THE SECOND OF SEVERAL PROPERTIES NEEDED TO CLEAR FOR THE PROJECT:

THE HOUSE IS RED TAGGED BECAUSE IT WAS STRUCK BY LIGHTNING AND CAUGHT FIRE A COUPLE OF WEEKS AGO, FORCING THE OWNERS TO MOVE.

FAHRENDHOLZ SAYS THE HUNT STUDENTS WILL EVENTUALLY MOVE TO A TEMPORARY BUILDING WHILE THE NEW HUNT IS CONSTRUCTED:

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT HOPES TO HAVE THE NEW HUNT SCHOOL BUILT AND OPEN IN THE FALL OF 2022.