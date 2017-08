NINE FILE TO RUN FOR THREE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL SEATS

Nine people have filed to run for three seats up for election on the city council of Sioux City in the upcoming November election.

Incumbents Pete Groetken and Dan Moore, along with Councilman Alex Watters who was appointed in February to fill out the remainder of Keith Radig’s term are running.

Dennis Quinn filed papers to run Thursday morning.

Also running for a seat are Nick Davidson, Jake Jungers, John Olson, Doug Waples and Brent Watchorn.

The filing deadline was 5pm today (Thursday).