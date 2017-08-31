HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL – WEEK 2 – SB-L @ EAST, 9-1-2017

THE BOYS LOST A BOY, AS IF ON Q!

August, die she must…and now we roll into September and Week 2 of high school football on KSCJ (but not really on KSCJ yet). The boys of summer are winding up their season at Lewis & Clark Park, so the boys of fall will once again be heard on our sister station, Q102.3.

Two of the boys, Justin Barker and Brian Vakulskas, return to Elwood Olsen Stadium on the campus of Morningside College to bring you all the action as Justin Smith’s Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors pay a visit to the East High Black Raiders, head by Bob Goodvin. Color commentator Dan Vakulskas has elected not to join the boys this week, as he will be in Kansas City where Royals GM Dayton Moore has asked him to give a talk to the ball club, entitled, “No one else will beat you. You can only beat yourself.”

This crosstown rivalry between SB-L and East is still in its infancy from a football standpoint, as the schools have only battled each one prior time on the gridiron. But the schools’ other teams have faced each other countless time on the court, diamond, golf course, track…you name it.

Even though two match-ups between these two squads are hardly enough to qualify as a rivalry, that means there is still time to come up with a name for it. My vote: THE CROSTON RIVALRY.

Dave Croston, who enjoyed a storied football career at both East and Iowa, went on to play for the NFL’s Green Bay Packers. He is now a member of the SB-L coaching staff. Dave’s brother, Jeff, played football at East and at Iowa. He is on the East coaching staff. Dave’s son, Cole, was a standout athlete at SB-L before walking on to the Iowa football team and becoming a scholarship student-athlete. He is now with the New England Patriots and started the first preseason game on the offensive line.

The Crostons have managed to bridge the gap between East and SB-L. It is only fitting, once SB-L/East becomes a rivalry on the gridiron, it be called the Croston Rivalry.

The boys will be in the booth, ready to go, when the kickoff occurs at 7:00 p.m. Friday night. Justin Barker will handle the play-by-play duties, joined by Brian Vakulskas with color commentary, filling in for Dan Vakulskas.

It’s been a rough week for JB.

This week, one of JB’s former broadcast partners released excerpts from a book he intends to publish under the pseudonym “Anonymous.” The book will be entitled, “What Happened”. Speculation abounds as to the author’s true identity and JB has been nervous as a cat about the books eventual release.

In one excerpt, Anonymous describes the first time he was in a broadcast booth with JB:

“It was incredibly uncomfortable,” he said, describing the moment. “He was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled. It was one of those moments where you wish you could hit pause and ask everyone in the broadcast booth, well, what would you do?”

He continued, “Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren’t repeatedly invading your space? Or do you turn, look him in the eye and say loudly and clearly, ‘Back up you creep, get away from me?’ … I kept my cool, aided by a lifetime of dealing with men trying to throw me off.”

Kickoff is at 7pm, with the Knova’s Carpets Pregame Show at 6:30. Again, this game will air on Q 102.3. That’s on the FM dial.

Pregame interview with East head coach Bob Goodvin:

Pregame interview with Sergeant Bluff-Luton head coach Justin Smith:

Davenport Cleaners Halftime interview with Dave Croston: