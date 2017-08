GRASSLEY SAYS NORTH KOREA REMAINS UNPREDICTABLE

U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY OF IOWA SAYS CONCERNS OVER NORTH KOREA’S MISSILE TESTING REMAIN A PRIORITY IN WASHINGTON.

LAST WEEK THAT COUNTRY FIRED A MISSILE OVER ONE OF THE NORTHERN JAPANESE ISLANDS.

GRASSLEY SAYS IT’S HARD TO PREDICT WHAT NORTH KOREAN LEADER KIM JONG UN WILL DO NEXT:

OC…….KILLING AMERICANS. :22

THE SENATOR SAYS THE DICTATOR KEEPS COMING UP WITH PROVOCATIONS AND THREATS AGAINST THE WEST WITH THE ONGOING NUCLEAR AND MISSILE TESTING IN NORTH KOREA.

HE SAYS PRESIDENT TRUMP AND HIS MILITARY ADVISORS CONTINUE TO STUDY WAYS TO REACT TO THOSE THREATS:

OC………AN IMPACT. :22

GRASSLEY SAYS A GOOD SIGN WAS THAT NEITHER CHINA NOR RUSSIA VETOED A UNITED NATIONS RESOLUTION ON SANCTIONS AGAINST NORTH KOREA, INDICATING THOSE COUNTRIES ARE LOSING PATIENCE WITH UN.

THE SENATOR WAS INTERVIEWED BY WOODY GOTTBURG & MARK HAHN AT KSCJ WEDNESDAY, AND SPOKE AT BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL THURSDAY MORNING.

Photo by Janet Flanagan