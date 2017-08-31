FORGERY SUSPECT PLEADS NOT GUILTY

One of the three suspects charged with trying to pass counterfeit money at Sioux City’s Hard Rock Casino has pleaded not guilty in the case.

The attorney for 27-year-old Jackelen Hartsock, of Le Mars filed a written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of forgery.

Hartsock was arrested August 9th after police say she, 26-year-old Kurt Jones and 29-year-old Brittany Derby made several cash transactions at the casino on August 5th with bills that were later found to be counterfeit.

Jones and Derby, also both of Le Mars, are each charged with forgery.

Derby’s arraignment is set for Friday while Jones’s attorney has withdrawn from his case.