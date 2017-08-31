D-N-R HOPES FOR SAFE LABOR DAY BOATING ON IOWA LAKES

The last holiday weekend of summer is just ahead and many Iowans will be spending at least part of their Labor Day vacation on the water.

Susan Stocker, education coordinator for the Iowa D-N-R, says it’ll be a busy weekend on Iowa’s lakes and rivers as the forecast calls for sunny skies and warm temperatures.

Stocker say last year Labor Day weekend saw several boating mishaps:

Stocker says alcohol and water can be a dangerous combination for boaters:

It’s also important to have life jackets on board for all boaters and to ensure they fit properly.

Boats should also be equipped with a working fire extinguisher.

