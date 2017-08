SUSPECT CHARGED IN ASSAULT OF OFFICER DURING ARREST

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING NUMEROUS CHARGES AFTER BEING ARRESTED TUESDAY NIGHT ON FLOYD BOULEVARD.

19 YEAR OLD LEVI BERGENSKE IS CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED THEFT, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON, ELUDING, ASSAULTING A POLICE OFFICER AND OTHER COUNTS.

POLICE SAY AN OFFICER RECOGNIZED BERGENSKE, WHO WAS WANTED ON AN OUTSTANDING WARRANT.

A STRUGGLE ENSUED WHEN THE OFFICER TRIED TO ARREST THE SUSPECT, RESULTING IN A MINOR INJURY TO THE OFFICER.

BERGENSKE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $19,600 BOND.