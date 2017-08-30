SUPPLY DRIVE UNDERWAY FOR TEXAS HURRICANE VICTIMS

Two Plymouth County women have organized a supply drive to accept donations for the victims of of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Melba Ter Horst of Remsen has set up a cargo trailer parked at the Old School Signs in Le Mars.

She has relatives in Houston that were directly hit by Harvey, which prompted her to act:

OC……..as much as I can. ;28

Her friend Joelle Dutschmann is a resident of Le Mars who used to live just southeast of Houston.

Dutschmann also has friends and family in the affected hurricane flood zone:

OC……..help out this way. ;14

Ter Horst say they are collecting bottled water along with personal health and cleaning supplies plus pet food among other items:

OC………formula, wipes. :14

Ter Horst hopes to work with churches and other charitable organizations based in Texas as a distribution point.

Donations can be dropped off at the cargo trailer located at Old School signs on 12th Street Southwest in Le Mars.

The trailer will remain at Old School Signs through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.