SENTENCING SET FOR MELVIN SPENCER

A SENTENCING DATE FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN FOUND GUILTY OF THE ATTEMPTED MURDER OF A WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY HAS BEEN SET.

MELVIN SPENCER WILL BE SENTENCED OCTOBER 6TH IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

THE 25 YEAR OLD SPENCER WAS FOUND GUILTY OF ATTEMPTED MURDER MONDAY BY A JURY.

AUTHORITIES SAY SPENCER FIRED 16 ROUNDS AT COUNTY DEPUTY MICHAEL LENZ, WHO WAS PURSUING SPENCER AFTER THE SUSPECT FLED FROM AN ATTEMPTED TRAFFIC STOP.

DEPUTY LENZ WAS NOT HIT, BUT HIS CAR WAS STRUCK NUMEROUS TIMES BY THE BULLETS FIRED BY SPENCER.