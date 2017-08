OVERNIGHT STABBING IN MORNINGSIDE (UPDATE)

Updated 11:20 a.m. 8/30/17

A QUARREL BETWEEN TWO MEN OVER A WOMAN LED TO AN OVERNIGHT STABBING IN MORNINGSIDE THAT LEFT ONE PERSON INJURED.

SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO THE STABBING IN THE 2300 BLOCK OF SOUTH PATTERSON STREET, JUST BEFORE ONE A.M.

OFFICERS SAY AN OLD BOYFRIEND AND NEW BOYFRIEND RETALIATED AGAINST EACH OTHER.

POLICE SAY A 33 YEAR OLD MALE BROKE THE WINDOW OUT OF THE SECOND MAN’S CAR WITH A HAMMER, WHICH LED TO THE 27 YEAR OLD DRIVER RETALIATING BY ALLEGEDLY STABBING THE OTHER MAN WITH A KNIFE.

THE VICTIM SUFFERED NON LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

NO NAMES HAVE BEEN RELEASED AND THE STABBING REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.