MANURE SPILL IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a manure spill from a sow facility in Plymouth County.

The DNR found manure had reached a small creek about four miles northwest of Kingsley on Tuesday afternoon.

The spill apparently occurred over the weekend and came from the Kingsley Sow Facility managed by Dave Wittry.

The DNR says it’s unknown how much manure spilled and there were no fish in the affected creek.

Wittry reported to the DNR that most of the manure was captured by a berm near the facility.

The agency will continue to monitor the cleanup progress and consider appropriate enforcement action.