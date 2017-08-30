LE MARS WELCOMES ANNUAL COUNTRY BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL

The sounds of old time country and gospel music can be heard coming from the Plymouth County Fairgrounds all week.

The 42nd National Traditional Country Music Association’s annual conference is underway in Le Mars.

Spokesman Bob Everhart says old time music crosses many musical genres:

There’s ten stages with nearly 500 performers from all over the world:

Everhart says the old time music appeals to the older generation, but the festival tries to also cater to younger music fans:

Admission to the music festival is $20 per day through Thursday, and $25 per person for the weekend Friday through Sunday.