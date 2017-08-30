Home Local News HO-CHUNK EXPANDS SOLAR ENERGY PROJECT IN WINNEBAGO

HO-CHUNK EXPANDS SOLAR ENERGY PROJECT IN WINNEBAGO

Woody Gottburg
Ho-Chunk, Inc. has announced plans to install a thousand solar panels at 13 sites across the Winnebago Reservation.

C-E-O Lance Morgan says the company has been awarded two U.S. Department of Energy Office of Indian Energy Policy and Program grants totaling $394,500 for tribal renewable energy projects;

The company is contributing matching funds to bring the project total to $789,000.

The solar panels at 13 sites across the Winnebago Reservation that will generate over 300 kilowatts of solar power, effectively reducing energy bills by about $40,000 a year.

The panels catch your eye as soon as you arrive in the community:

Morgan and Ho-Chunk have been proponents of solar power for some time, and have 500 panels in Winnebago already:

Construction of the projects is expected to begin by October.
Morgan believes the Winnebago community will have one of the largest renewable energy infrastructures in the state of Nebraska.

