DEADLINE NEARS FOR “PARKING DAY” IDEAS

Friday is the deadline to submit your idea to transform a downtown parking space into a fun activity area.

Sioux City’s 2nd annual Parking Day event will take place on September 15th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thirty parking stalls were utilized last year as hundreds of people came to check out the stall designs, play games and to learn more about organizations and interests in Siouxland.

Previous ideas to redefine an 8 x 16 foot vertical parking space have included a wedding ceremony, chess tournament, yoga sessions, interactive sculptures, a public back porch, a reading room, a free bike repair shop, a finger painting studio, swing set and giant yard games.

You can submit your idea online at www.downtownsiouxcity.com.