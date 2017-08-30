B-P-I TO SEND THOUSANDS OF MEALS TO HURRICANE STRICKEN TEXAS

Beef Products Incorporated is leading an effort with other local companies to provide thousands of meals for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Company spokesperson Jennifer Letch says BPI hopes to transport approximately 50,000 meals with equipment to help prepare them for victims and relief workers in the Houston area:

Letch says a convoy of trucks will soon be loaded to head to Texas:

Letch says several other local companies are joining BPI in the relief effort:

BPI will also work with the Red Cross in getting the meals to the hurricane victims.