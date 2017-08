SOUTH SIOUX CITY & BPI TO BUILD NEW POWER PLANT

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY HAS APPROVED AN AGREEMENT WITH BEEF PRODUCTS INCORPORATED TO CONSTRUCT A NATURAL GAS PLANT TO GENERATE ELECTRICITY.

CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST SAYS THE PLANT WILL BENEFIT BOTH THE CITY AND BPI:

THE CITY IS SHARING THE COST OF THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE FIVE MILLION DOLLAR PLANT WITH BPI:

BPI IS ALSO CONSTRUCTING A MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR FREEZER AT THEIR SITE AND THE POWER PLANT WILL HELP PROVIDE ELECTRICITY FOR THAT PROJECT.

HEDQUIST EXPECTS THE PLANT TO BE COMPLETED AND OPERATING IN ABOUT A YEAR FROM NOW.