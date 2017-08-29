NORFOLK STABBING SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MURDER

A 48-year-old man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a Norfolk, Nebraska resident.

Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon was also charged in Madison County Court with use of a deadly weapon.

He’s accused of killing 39-year-old Yosvanis Velazquez Gomez, who was found Friday at a Norfolk apartment building.

Court records say Castaneda-Morejon told investigators he confronted Velazquez Gomez about an inappropriate text message sent to Castaneda-Morejon’s girlfriend.

He suspected the two people were having a secret relationship.

Court documents also say Castaneda-Morejon acknowledged stabbing Velazquez Gomez several times.