NEBRASKA SUPREME COURT TO DECIDE WHITECLAY ISSUES

The fate of four stores criticized for selling millions of cans of beer next to a South Dakota Indian reservation now rests with Nebraska’s highest court.

The Nebraska Supreme Court’s decision will determine whether the stores in Whiteclay, Nebraska, can resume beer sales next to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, where alcohol is banned.

Attorneys for the state, beer stores and store opponents defended their cases Tuesday before the high court.

The stores sell about 3.5 million cans annually in the village with nine residents.

Critics blame Whiteclay for widespread alcoholism on the reservation.

The court will decide whether Nebraska state regulators had authority to deny the stores’ request for a license renewal, and whether a lower court erred in overturning that decision.