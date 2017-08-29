KINGSLEY-PIERSON SCHOOL RECOVERS FROM BURST WATER PIPE

Classes are mostly back to normal at the Kingsley-Pierson school building in Kingsley.

Students were sent home early Monday afternoon after a water pipe broke in the ceiling.

Superintendent Scott Bailey says local firefighters helped stop the leak and the clean up got underway resulting in a two hour late start Tuesday:

Bailey says it’s too early to tell what the damage from the burst water pipe will total:

The pipe burst at a location that adversely affected the school’s technology:

Bailey says he appreciates the help provided by local news media and school parents on Facebook and other social media for getting the word out about the school’s late start Tuesday.

Photo by Scott Bailey