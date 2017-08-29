HY-VEE TO MATCH CUSTOMER DONATIONS FOR HURRICANE VICTIMS

Hy-Vee Food Stores will be accepting and matching customers donations for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Hy-Vee says it will match all donations received from August 30th through September 30th up to $100,000.

Customers will have the ability to donate $1 or $5 amounts at the cash register of any Hy-Vee store.

You may add the amount to your purchase, or donate separately if not purchasing groceries.

Funds will be provided to the American Red Cross to help with relief efforts, including supporting volunteer work, opening shelters and providing meals and other supplies.