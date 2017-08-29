HURRICANE HARVEY EXPECTED TO CAUSE RISE IN GAS PRICES

One analyst predicts gasoline prices in Iowa could rise between ten and 25-cents a gallon over the next week or two because of Hurricane Harvey.

Gail Weinholzer, spokeswoman for Triple-A-Iowa, says oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico were shut down as a precaution as the massive storm approached and they’ll reopen soon.

The problem is — the historic storm is still causing big troubles inland.

The significant disruption to those key oil producing areas will be felt far away, even in Iowa.

Gas prices in Iowa are now averaging two-dollars and 30-cents a gallon while nationwide, it’s two-37 a gallon.

Prices in Sioux City have already jumped around 10 to 15 cents a gallon in the last week.

While the storm’s impact won’t be as devastating as Hurricane Katrina 12 years ago, it will still likely affect gas prices into mid- or late September.

Radio Iowa