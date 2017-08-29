CHARGES FILED IN SOUTH SIOUX SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT

A Wayne, Nebraska man is facing charges after his vehicle collided with a South Sioux City school bus Monday afternoon.
The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened on Highway 77 near 164th Street.
A vehicle driven by 26 year old Drew Henderson ran into the back of the school bus as it was slowing to stop for a railroad crossing.
Two adults and a student on the bus were not injured.
Henderson was injured and transported to Mercy Medical Center.
Investigators say Henderson was issued a citation for willful reckless driving and use of a wireless handheld device.
