ARRAIGNMENT SET FOR STABBING & PURSUIT SUSPECT

AN ARRAIGNMENT HAS BEEN SET IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT FOR A SUSPECT WHO ALLEGEDLY STOLE A VEHICLE IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY IN A TWO STATE CRIME SPREE.

37 YEAR OLD ERIC BISHOP IS CHARGED IN IOWA WITH THREE COUNTS OF 1ST DEGREE BURGLARY, THREE COUNTS OF WILLFUL INJURY, SECOND DEGREE THEFT, THIRD OFFENSE POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, FOUR COUNTS OF CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND VIOLATING PROBATION.

SOUTH SIOUX POLICE SAY BISHOP ALLEGEDLY BURGLARIZED THEIR ANIMAL CONTROL BUILDING AND STOLE THEIR VEHICLE ON AUGUST 18TH.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SPOTTED THE VEHICLE AND BEGAN A PURSUIT THAT ENDED WHEN BISHOP STRUCK A PARKED VEHICLE AND RAN INTO A TELEPHONE POLE NEAR 21ST AND LAFAYETTE.

HE FLED THE SCENE ON FOOT AND WAS QUICKLY CAPTURED.

POLICE SAY BISHOP IS ALSO A SUSPECT IN A RECENT STABBING AND IS FACING OTHER CHARGES IN NEBRASKA.

BISHOP’S ARRAIGNMENT DATE IS SEPTEMBER 8TH.

HE’S BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $101,500 BOND.