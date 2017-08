SPENCER FOUND GUILTY OF ATTEMPTED MURDER

THE VERDICT IS IN AND A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN FOUND GUILTY OF ATTEMPTED MURDER FOR SHOOTING AT A WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTY DURING A FEBRUARY PURSUIT.

JURORS RETURNED THE GUILTY VERDICT AGAINST 25 YEAR OLD MELVIN SPENCER MONDAY AFTERNOON.

SPENCER WAS CHARGED FOR SHOOTING AT COUNTY DEPUTY MICHAEL LENZ, WHO WAS PURSUING SPENCER AFTER THE SUSPECT FLED FROM AN ATTEMPTED TRAFFIC STOP.

SHERIFF DAVE DREW WAS SATISFIED WITH THE VERDICT;

OC……..IN THE WORLD. ;09

DEPUTY LENZ WAS NOT IN COURT FOR THE VERDICT BUT SHERIFF DREW SPOKE WITH HIM TO TELL HIM THE RESULT:

OC…….ANYBODY HAD DONE. :18

JURORS DELIBERATED PART OF FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND MOST OF MONDAY TO COME TO THEIR VERDICT.

AT ONE POINT MONDAY THEY ASKED TO REVIEW SOME OF THE EVIDENCE PRESENTED IN LAST WEEK’S TRIAL.

OC………THE RIGHT VERDICT. ;19

A SENTENCING DATE FOR SPENCER HAS NOT YET BEEN SET.