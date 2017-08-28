SIOUXLAND Y RECEIVES GRANT TO FIGHT DIABETES

The Siouxland Y has received a grant to help spur its programs designed to help those suffering from Type 2 Diabetes.

Marjorie Moss of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska presented an $11,800 Fearless Grant to the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA on Monday:

OC……..services and education. :12

Jacque Perez, the Wellness Director at the Y, says the grant will fund a comprehensive approach to fighting type 2 diabetes:

OC……….vacations stress. ;24

Besides the prevention program, Perez says the Y also offers the MoveWell Today Diabetes Exercise Program for those afflicted with the illness:

OC……into their life. :12

The Blue Cross grants are awarded twice a year.