MORE LOCAL RED CROSS HELP HEADS TO FLOOD STRICKEN TEXAS

At least two volunteers from the Siouxland Chapter of the American Red Cross are on their way to Texas to assist with relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey along the Gulf Coast.

Tammy Lee, Executive Director of the Siouxland Chapter of the Red Cross, says this is the biggest nationwide call for volunteers in 15 years.

Lee says in terms of wide spread devastation and people affected by the tropical storm, she says Harvey is similar to Hurricane Katrina that hit New Orleans back in August of 2005:

Lee says around 130-thousand storm refugees are needing to be fed and cared for daily and Sioux City will likely deploy its emergency response vehicle to the region soon:

Siouxland residents can help with the effort by making a donation to the Red Cross:

Lee says you may also call 1-800-Red Cross toll free to make a donation or to check on family and friends within the hurricane zone to inquire about their whereabouts and safety.

Photo by Blanca Avery