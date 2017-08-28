KING HOPES FOR REWORKING OF NAFTA AGREEMENT

Republican Congressman Steve King says President Trump’s recent remarks about the North American Free Trade Agreement may be a negotiating tactic.

Trump said this past Tuesday that he doubts negotiations with Mexico and Canada will succeed and he will “probably” terminate NAFTA.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump routinely called NAFTA the worst trade deal in American history.

This past Tuesday, Trump said he didn’t think the U.S. can strike a deal with Canada and Mexico “because we have been so badly taken advantage of.”

King says it’s remarkable the two countries agreed to re-negotiate terms of the deal.

Officials from Canada and Mexico met with U.S. officials in Washington, D.C. last week.

The next round of negotiations are scheduled to start in September 1st in Mexico City. King says the “door is open” to a “reasonable renegotiation” of NAFTA.

But King says some segments of the economy have been hit by the trade deal, particularly in southern states. NAFTA has been in place since 1994.