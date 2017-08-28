GORDON DRIVE SEWER PROJECT TO BEGIN

Part of Gordon Drive in Morningside will have some detours for the next five to six weeks.

The city has started work on a storm sewer replacement project at Gordon Drive and South Helen Street.

It includes the removal and replacement of the associated pavement.

The project will shift traffic to the south lanes of Gordon Drive, forcing traffic to be head to head on the east bound lanes.

Phase two will shift traffic to the north lanes of Gordon Drive, creating head to head on the west bound lanes.

There will also be detours for side streets that will not be able to cross Gordon Drive due to the lane shift.

The project is anticipated to be completed sometime in October.