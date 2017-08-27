IOWA RED CROSS WORKERS RESPOND TO TEXAS FLOODING

Devastating rainfall from Hurricane Harvey continues to cause widespread flooding in Houston, the Texas coast and parts of Louisiana.

Twenty Red Cross volunteers from Iowa are either in Texas as of Sunday night or will soon be in the disaster area.

More than 1,800 people took refuge from the deadly storm Saturday night in 34 Red Cross and community shelters in Texas.

Those numbers are expected to grow and dozens of additional shelters could open as Harvey will continue to produce an additional several feet of rain over the next several days.

