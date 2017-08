JURY DELIBERATIONS RESUME MONDAY IN MELVIN SPENCER TRIAL

Updated 8/26/17 7:49a.m.

JURY DELIBERATIONS WILL RESUME MONDAY IN THE TRIAL OF MELVIN SPENCER, WHO IS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER FOR ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING AT A COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY DURING A FEBRUARY PURSUIT.

THE JURY GOT THE CASE LATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND ADJOURNED FOR THE WEEKEND AT 6PM AFTER FAILING TO REACH A VERDICT.

JURORS HEARD TESTIMONY FRIDAY MORNING FROM WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTY MICHAEL LENZ, WHO DESCRIBED WHAT HAPPENED AFTER THE CAR SPENCER WAS DRIVING GOT STUCK IN THE SNOW DURING THE PURSUIT:

OC…………WITH A HANDGUN. ;16

JURORS ALSO WATCHED DASH-CAM VIDEO OF THE PURSUIT FROM THE PATROL CAR OF DEPUTY LENZ.

OC………SEE YOUR HANDS. :31

A SECOND MAN IN THE CAR RELATED TO SPENCER JUMPED OUT OF THE CAR DURING THE EXCHANGE OF GUNFIRE AND WAS WOUNDED BY DEPUTY LENZ AS SPENCER FLED ON FOOT.

JURY DELIBERATIONS WILL RESUME AT 9AM.