Police in Norfolk, Nebraska say a man was stabbed to death Friday afternoon, and a male suspect is in custody.

Officers were called to an apartment complex and found a man with stab wounds outside the complex.

The victim, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

The suspect, who is a 48-year-old Norfolk man, was arrested Friday night after he turned himself in at the police department.

He is being held in the Norfolk City Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.