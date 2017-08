PROSECUTION RESTS IN MELVIN SPENCER TRIAL

THE PROSECUTION RESTED ITS CASE FRIDAY MORNING IN THE TRIAL OF A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER FOR ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING AT A COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY DURING A FEBRUARY PURSUIT.

THE LAWYER FOR 25 YEAR OLD MELVIN SPENCER THEN DECLINED TO CALL ANY WITNESSES IN THE CASE.

AFTER THE JURY LEFT THE ROOM, DEFENSE ATTORNEY MICHAEL WILLIAMS THEN ASKED JUDGE JOHN ACKERMAN TO DISMISS THE CASE, CITING INSUFFICIENT EVIDENCE.

THAT AFTER JURORS HAD SPENT MUCH OF THE MORNING WATCHING DASH-CAM VIDEO FROM THE PATROL CAR OF DEPUTY MICHAEL LENZ, SHOWING THE SUSPECT FIRING SHOTS AT THE DEPUTY AND HIS CAR.

THE JUDGE DENIED THE MOTION AND SET CLOSING ARGUMENTS AND JURY INSTRUCTIONS FOR 2:30PM.