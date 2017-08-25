MOORE TO SEEK 2ND CITY COUNCIL TERM

Sioux City Councilman Dan Moore has announced his intention to seek a second term on the Sioux City City Council.

Moore was first elected to the City Council in 2013:

Moore has worked on several projects such as the proposed downtown hotel and development of Cone Park, plus job creation like Seaboard Triumph.

He says he would like to see those projects through to their completion;

Moore also serves as Mayor Pro Tem and has lived in Sioux City for forty years, practicing law.